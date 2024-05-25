20 pictures from Lurgan Golf Club at big fundraising day in memory of Natalie McNally for Women's Aid

A Golf Classic competition was followed by a prizegiving and Golden Oldies charity night, with proceeds going to Women’s Aid in memory of the young Lurgan woman and her unborn baby who were murdered in December 2022.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of the night.
1. In loving memory of Natalie
Alison McGoldrick, left, and Niamh Connolly ready to boogie at the Natalie McNally charity Golden Oldies night. LM22-209. Photo: Tony Hendron
The winer of a draw for a Rory McIlroy limited edition wedge, Mark Agnew receives his prize from Bernie and Noel McNally. LM22-207. Photo: Tony Hendron
Pictured at the Natalie McNally Golf Classic prizegiving in Lurgan Golf Club are from left, Paul Magee, Brian Scullion, Martin Scullion and Gary Clarke. LM22-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
Competitors and guests who attended the Natalie McNally Golf Classic prizegiving and Golden Oldies disco in Lurgan Golf Club. LM22-201. Photo: Tony Hendron