20 pictures from the big Christmas lights switch on in Cookstown
Thousands turned out to attend the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch On event, on Friday evening.
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 12:25pm
The switch on event took place on William Street. The street came alive with a range of entertainment, including performances from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Band of Gold, as well as a fantastic Showstoppers Parade.
There was also plenty of on-street entertainment including face painting, The Gaming Bus, Art Cart and lots of character walkabouts for all those Christmas selfies.
Page 1 of 5