Santa meets the crowd at the annual Christmas lights switch on event at Cookstown's William Street on Friday night.

20 pictures from the big Christmas lights switch on in Cookstown

Thousands turned out to attend the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch On event, on Friday evening.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:25pm

The switch on event took place on William Street. The street came alive with a range of entertainment, including performances from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Band of Gold, as well as a fantastic Showstoppers Parade.

There was also plenty of on-street entertainment including face painting, The Gaming Bus, Art Cart and lots of character walkabouts for all those Christmas selfies.

1. Santa gets a helping hand to switch on the lights!

Santa and the Chair, Councillor Córa Corry, count down and turn on Cookstown’s Christmas lights, illuminating the town for the festive season.

Photo: Contributed

2. Santa gets a hug at the Cookstown lights switch on

Santa was given a warm welcome by the crowd in Cookstown on Friday night.

Photo: Contributed

3. Enjoying the Christmas event

Some of those who attended the Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch on event.

Photo: Contributed

4. A smile for the camera!

All smiles at the Cookstown Christmas Lights Switch on event

Photo: Contributed

