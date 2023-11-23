Register
Francine Woods, Miles Canning, Darren Teeney and Stephen Lecky are pictured at Whitehead Community Centre during a 2007 charity event in aid of Northern Ireland Leukaemia Research.Francine Woods, Miles Canning, Darren Teeney and Stephen Lecky are pictured at Whitehead Community Centre during a 2007 charity event in aid of Northern Ireland Leukaemia Research.
20 stylish photos form charity nights at Whitehead Community Centre 2006-07

Whitehead Community Centre was the setting for charity events at the latter end of both 2006 and 2007
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 19:06 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 19:13 GMT

A dance was held in the centre in aid of Northern Ireland Leukaemia Research in 2006, whilst the following year a ‘Full Length and Fabulous’ event was held in the same venue for the same cause.

Hope this selection of photos brings back fond memories of the fundraisers.

Sam Sinclair with sports commentator Bill Neely at the 2007 fundraiser in Whitehead Community Centre.

Sam Sinclair with sports commentator Bill Neely at the 2007 fundraiser in Whitehead Community Centre. Photo: Francis McHugh

Andy Johnston, Kate Ferguson, Kate Getty and Maggie White at the 2007 charity event in Whitehead Community Centre.

Andy Johnston, Kate Ferguson, Kate Getty and Maggie White at the 2007 charity event in Whitehead Community Centre. Photo: Francis McHugh

BBC commentator Jim Neely and Liz Schumacher at the 2007 fundraiser in Whitehead Community Centre.

BBC commentator Jim Neely and Liz Schumacher at the 2007 fundraiser in Whitehead Community Centre. Photo: Francis McHugh

A party enjoying the charity fundraiser at Whitehead Community Centre in 2007.

A party enjoying the charity fundraiser at Whitehead Community Centre in 2007. Photo: Francis McHugh

