20 stylish photos form charity nights at Whitehead Community Centre 2006-07
Whitehead Community Centre was the setting for charity events at the latter end of both 2006 and 2007
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 19:06 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 19:13 GMT
A dance was held in the centre in aid of Northern Ireland Leukaemia Research in 2006, whilst the following year a ‘Full Length and Fabulous’ event was held in the same venue for the same cause.
Hope this selection of photos brings back fond memories of the fundraisers.
1 / 5