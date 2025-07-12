20 sun-drenched photos as crowds come out in Maghera for South Londonderry Twelfth celebrations

A variety of bands accompanied the eight Districts on parade from the junction of Station Road and Crew Road along the route to the demonstration field, provided by Maghera Presbyterian Church.

The parade was led by Grand Lodge, County, and District officers, followed by Castledawson LOL 96 with Castledawson Flute Band, Castledawson District LOL No. 1, then Kilrea District No. 5, Garvagh District LOL No. 4, Tamlaght O’Crilly District LOL No. 9, Moneymore District LOL No. 10, Magherafelt District LOL No. 3, Ballyronan District LOL No. 7, and Tobermore District LOL No. 11.

Castledawson District LOL No.1 proudly displayed their new District bannerette and Wor. Bro. Michael Thomas, Grand Chaplain of Canada, was a special guest of Blackhill Royal True Blues LOL 350, Garvagh District No. 4.

The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and the Junior Associations also took part including JLOL 80 (Magherafelt), JLOL 81 (Ballyronan), JLOL 191 (Maghera), Girls Lodge JWLOL 51 (Magherafelt) and Magherafelt WLOL 102. This was the first Twelfth for the new Junior Lodges of JLOL 44 (Garvagh) and JLOL 218 (Tamlaght O’Crilly).

1 . Twelfth 2025 Vance, Zayah and Opal Noels in Maghera for the Twelfth of July celebrations. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

