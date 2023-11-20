Register
Sylvia, Darcie, Lisa and Harper enjoy the show at Glengormley Christmas Lights switch on.

20 super photos from Glengormley’s Christmas lights event at Lilian Bland Park

Crowds flocked to Glengormley’s Lilian Bland Park for the the Christmas lights switch on celebrations Saturday evening.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Nov 2023, 18:18 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 18:27 GMT

Radio presenter Stuart Robinson hosted the festive entertainment before being joined on stage by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Rosie Kinnear, Santa and his elves plus competition winner Emma McAlister to turn on the Christmas tree lights.

The count down to Christmas continues in the borough as follows: Crumlin Leisure Centre, Monday, November 20, 6-7.30pm; Hazelbank Park, Tuesday, November 21, 7-8.30pm; Devenish Drive, Monkstown, Wednesday November, 22, 6-7.30pm; Market Square, Antrim, Thursday, November 23, 6-7.30pm; John Street Car Park, Randalstown, Friday, November 24, 6-7.30pm; The Square Car Park, Ballyclare, Saturday, November 25, 4.30-6pm

Isla McManus entertained the crowd with some of our best-loved Christmas songs

1. Festive Celebrations

Isla McManus entertained the crowd with some of our best-loved Christmas songs Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Children can board the Santa Express and visit Santa’s Grotto where they will receive a gift. £4 (cash only) entrance with proceeds going to the Mayor’s Charity.

2. Festive Celebrations

Children can board the Santa Express and visit Santa’s Grotto where they will receive a gift. £4 (cash only) entrance with proceeds going to the Mayor’s Charity. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Rachel Kelly has fun on the Ice Spinners.

3. Festive Celbrations

Rachel Kelly has fun on the Ice Spinners. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The Lavery Family enjoying the count down to Christmas in Glengormley.

4. Festive Celebrations

The Lavery Family enjoying the count down to Christmas in Glengormley. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

