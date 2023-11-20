20 super photos from Glengormley’s Christmas lights event at Lilian Bland Park
Radio presenter Stuart Robinson hosted the festive entertainment before being joined on stage by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Rosie Kinnear, Santa and his elves plus competition winner Emma McAlister to turn on the Christmas tree lights.
The count down to Christmas continues in the borough as follows: Crumlin Leisure Centre, Monday, November 20, 6-7.30pm; Hazelbank Park, Tuesday, November 21, 7-8.30pm; Devenish Drive, Monkstown, Wednesday November, 22, 6-7.30pm; Market Square, Antrim, Thursday, November 23, 6-7.30pm; John Street Car Park, Randalstown, Friday, November 24, 6-7.30pm; The Square Car Park, Ballyclare, Saturday, November 25, 4.30-6pm