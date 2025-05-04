20 terrific pictures from Portadown Boat Club's action-packed annual regatta on the River Bann

By Valerie Martin
Portadown Boat Club’s annual regatta proved to be a huge success on Saturday.

“A huge well done to all the competitors who took part in this year's Portadown regatta – and special congratulations to our prize winners,” a spokesperson for the club said. “Your hard work, dedication, and team spirit truly shone through on the water.

"We’re proud to celebrate your achievements and thank everyone who made the event such a success – athletes, coaches, supporters, and volunteers alike.”

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture these highlights from the day.

Looking after the barbecue are Jill Woolsey and Stephen Hamilton. PT18-282.

Portadown Boat Club members pictured at the regatta including from left, Claire McCann, club secretary, Rodney McCann, safety boat pilot and Louise McDonald, club captain. PT18-287.

Enjoying a break at thr regatta are Jill and Darren Henderson and Gretchen and Mark Carroll. PT18-281.

Enjoying a day out at the Portadown Boat Club regatta are from left, Terri Bell, Noleen White, Winnie White (7) and Kenny White. PT18-283.

