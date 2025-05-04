“A huge well done to all the competitors who took part in this year's Portadown regatta – and special congratulations to our prize winners,” a spokesperson for the club said. “Your hard work, dedication, and team spirit truly shone through on the water.
"We’re proud to celebrate your achievements and thank everyone who made the event such a success – athletes, coaches, supporters, and volunteers alike.”
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture these highlights from the day.
1. Portadown regatta
Looking after the barbecue are Jill Woolsey and Stephen Hamilton. PT18-282. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Portadown regatta
Portadown Boat Club members pictured at the regatta including from left, Claire McCann, club secretary, Rodney McCann, safety boat pilot and Louise McDonald, club captain. PT18-287. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Portadown regatta
Enjoying a break at thr regatta are Jill and Darren Henderson and Gretchen and Mark Carroll. PT18-281. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Portadown regatta
Enjoying a day out at the Portadown Boat Club regatta are from left, Terri Bell, Noleen White, Winnie White (7) and Kenny White. PT18-283. Photo: TONY HENDRON
