The PSNI have confirmed that a man has sadly passed away following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moycraig Road, Bushmills.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle shortly after 8pm on Thursday, 22nd June.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He was 20-year-old Robert Anderson from the Bushmills area. The road has now reopened to motorists.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly passed away following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moycraig Road, Bushmills. Credit NI World

Sergeant McIvor continued: “A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2096 of 22/06/23.”