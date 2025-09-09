Garvagh parkrun is set to celebrate its 200th event on Saturday, September 27 – and they are hoping to have 200 runners to mark the event!

parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. A parkrun takes place over a 5k circuit every Saturday morning at 9.30am.

Positive, welcoming and inclusive, there is no time limit and no one finishes last.

As Garvagh approaches its 200th parkrun, the organisers are hoping that participants will join the milestone event.

Posting on their Facebook page, they said: “Join us for our 200th parkrun event on Saturday 27th September.

"It would be amazing to get 200 participants to walk, run or jog with us so please spread the word! See you in the forest.”