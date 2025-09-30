It may still be September, but the Millennium Forum’s Christmas panto – starring a Coleraine actor – has already sold 20,000 tickets!

Beauty and the Beast opens at the Forum on Friday, November 28 and runs throughout the festive season until Wednesday, December 31. AChristmas Eve matinee performance at 1pm will allow local audiences to experience the festive magic in anticipation for Santa’s arrival later that night.

The North West’s biggest panto features an all-new cast that welcomes Coleraine actor Luke de Belder as The Beast.

Joining Luke onstage is the cream of local talent with a brand new dame in the form of Gary Wilson as the delightful Dame Dolly, Eimear Friel as Belle, Aodhan Kehoe as the arrogant, Danton, Karen Hawthorne as Fairy Formidable and Niamh Morrison as the loveable Loopy Lolly, plus a hugely talented ensemble cast.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum and writer/producer of Beauty and the Beast, said: "We have a fantastic show lined up that I know everyone (young and old) will enjoy.

"With our incredibly talented and all-new cast, fantastic song and dance routines, great comedy, amazing special effects, Makaton song and lots more, Beauty and the Beast is set to be our biggest panto yet. Tickets are already selling faster than ever, so I would encourage everyone to secure their seats soon to avoid disappointment.”

With schools travelling from Ballymoney to the Forum panto, Mags Anderson, Education & Schools Marketing Officer, added: “As always, we are incredibly grateful to welcome lots of schools to our panto who travel from all over the country.

"This year, we have schools from Tyrone, Donegal, Antrim, Ballymoney and Fermanagh travelling to see Beauty and the Beast and we even have three groups coming from as far away as Co Leitrim!

"This is incredible and is testament to our reputation of producing the best quality panto show that the North West region has to offer and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone for a fun-filled few hours at the theatre this Christmas.”

Telephone the Box Office on 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.