Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who enjoyed the festivities, including staff from Thompson Aero Seating, Almac and Emerson Electrical.
1. Party night
Thompson Aero Seating staff enjoying their Christmas party night at the Seagoe Hotel. PT51-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Party night
Thompson Aero Seating staff enjoying their Christmas party night at the Seagoe Hotel. PT51-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Party night
Workers from Thompson Aero Seating who attended their Christmas Party night at the Seagoe Hotel. PT51-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Party night
Almac staff who attended the Seagoe Hotel party night. PT51-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON