21 cracking pictures from the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown as workers from Thompson Aero Seating, Almac and Emerson Electrical enjoy Christmas party night

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Dec 2024, 18:12 BST
There was a real festive atmosphere at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown on Friday, December 13 as work colleagues and groups of friends gathered for their Christmas party night.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who enjoyed the festivities, including staff from Thompson Aero Seating, Almac and Emerson Electrical.

Thompson Aero Seating staff enjoying their Christmas party night at the Seagoe Hotel. PT51-219.

Thompson Aero Seating staff enjoying their Christmas party night at the Seagoe Hotel. PT51-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Thompson Aero Seating staff enjoying their Christmas party night at the Seagoe Hotel. PT51-208.

Thompson Aero Seating staff enjoying their Christmas party night at the Seagoe Hotel. PT51-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Workers from Thompson Aero Seating who attended their Christmas Party night at the Seagoe Hotel. PT51-200.

Workers from Thompson Aero Seating who attended their Christmas Party night at the Seagoe Hotel. PT51-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Almac staff who attended the Seagoe Hotel party night. PT51-203.

Almac staff who attended the Seagoe Hotel party night. PT51-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON

