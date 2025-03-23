21 energy-filled images as Portadown Running Festival attracts a big turnout

Almost 2,000 runners put their best feet forward in the popular event – hosted by Portadown Running Club – highlighting how it continues to grow in size and reputation each year.
Due to demand, a 5k route was introduced for 2025. This year’s festival also featured a Half Marathon and a 10k run.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who took part.
1. Portadown Running Festival
Enjoying the atmosphere at the Portadown Running Festival are from left, Jenny Keery, Terri Doherty, Pauline Bayliss and Kimberley Reynolds. PT12-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Portadown Running Festival
Race director, Janine Maher, left, pictured with Portadown Running Club members who acted as pacesetters. PT12-206. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Portadown Running Festival
Members of the Jog Moira Running Club who took part in the Portadown Running Festival on Sunday morning. PT12-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Portadown Running Festival
Aaron Kerr, front centre, is a well known face in the local running world. He is pictured with his parents, Sandra and David at the Portadown Running Festival and from left, Janine Maher, race director, Kyle Savage, Deputy Lord Mayor, ABC Council and Natalie Bowbanks, race committee. PT12-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON
