21 energy-filled images as Portadown Running Festival attracts a big turnout

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 14:45 BST
There was a fine turnout of participants from near and far for Portadown Running Festival on Sunday.

Almost 2,000 runners put their best feet forward in the popular event – hosted by Portadown Running Club – highlighting how it continues to grow in size and reputation each year.

Due to demand, a 5k route was introduced for 2025. This year’s festival also featured a Half Marathon and a 10k run.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who took part.

Enjoying the atmosphere at the Portadown Running Festival are from left, Jenny Keery, Terri Doherty, Pauline Bayliss and Kimberley Reynolds. PT12-211.

Enjoying the atmosphere at the Portadown Running Festival are from left, Jenny Keery, Terri Doherty, Pauline Bayliss and Kimberley Reynolds. PT12-211.

Race director, Janine Maher, left, pictured with Portadown Running Club members who acted as pacesetters. PT12-206.

Race director, Janine Maher, left, pictured with Portadown Running Club members who acted as pacesetters. PT12-206.

Members of the Jog Moira Running Club who took part in the Portadown Running Festival on Sunday morning. PT12-208.

Members of the Jog Moira Running Club who took part in the Portadown Running Festival on Sunday morning. PT12-208.

Aaron Kerr, front centre, is a well known face in the local running world. He is pictured with his parents, Sandra and David at the Portadown Running Festival and from left, Janine Maher, race director, Kyle Savage, Deputy Lord Mayor, ABC Council and Natalie Bowbanks, race committee. PT12-219.

Aaron Kerr, front centre, is a well known face in the local running world. He is pictured with his parents, Sandra and David at the Portadown Running Festival and from left, Janine Maher, race director, Kyle Savage, Deputy Lord Mayor, ABC Council and Natalie Bowbanks, race committee. PT12-219.

