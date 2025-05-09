Photographer Tony Hendron took these fabulous photos across a variety of classes on Wednesday.
Winner of the Song And Dance Solo 6 years and under competition, Charlotte Neill performs 'All I Want For Christmas'. PT19-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Emily Hunniford, winner of the Ballet Solo Under 5. PT19-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Isabella Gamble gives a winning performance as a spider in the Character Solo 13-14 years competition lifitng the trophy for first place. PT19-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Meadow Irwin performs her routine in the Ballet Solo Under 5 competition. PT19-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
