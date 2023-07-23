21 fun-filled photos from Carrickfergus and Greenisland summer schemes in 2007
With the school holidays soon to hit the halfway stage, here’s a reminder of how groups of young people in Carrickfergus were putting in the long summer days of 2007.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 17:36 BST
Summer schemes in Carrickfergus and Greenisland were a popular draw 16 years ago with a wide range of activities to keep members occupied.
Hopefully these 21 photos from then bring back happy memories for participants.
