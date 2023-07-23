Register
The children and leaders of the summer scheme having fun at Ulidia Integrated College in 2007.The children and leaders of the summer scheme having fun at Ulidia Integrated College in 2007.
The children and leaders of the summer scheme having fun at Ulidia Integrated College in 2007.

21 fun-filled photos from Carrickfergus and Greenisland summer schemes in 2007

With the school holidays soon to hit the halfway stage, here’s a reminder of how groups of young people in Carrickfergus were putting in the long summer days of 2007.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 17:36 BST

Summer schemes in Carrickfergus and Greenisland were a popular draw 16 years ago with a wide range of activities to keep members occupied.

Hopefully these 21 photos from then bring back happy memories for participants.

Sophie Brown ,Jordan Leigh Collins and Kirsty McClean having a great time at the Carrickfergus summer scheme in 2007.

1. Summer Fun

Sophie Brown ,Jordan Leigh Collins and Kirsty McClean having a great time at the Carrickfergus summer scheme in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Laura Sherwin, Chloe Bond, Jessica Logan and Michelle McQuade pictured during arts and crafts at the Carrickfergus summer scheme in 2007.

2. Summer Fun

Laura Sherwin, Chloe Bond, Jessica Logan and Michelle McQuade pictured during arts and crafts at the Carrickfergus summer scheme in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Playing football during the Carrickfergus summer scheme at Ulidia in 2007.

3. Summer Fun

Playing football during the Carrickfergus summer scheme at Ulidia in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Playing basketball during The Carrickfergus Summer Scheme at Ulidia.

4. Summer Fun

Playing basketball during The Carrickfergus Summer Scheme at Ulidia. Photo: Tim Cully

