By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:27 BST
A great day of St Patrick’s Day celebrations was enjoyed at St Paul’s GFC in Lurgan.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere.

Ready to take part in the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's including Michael (4), mum, Catriona and dad, Chris. LM11-223.

Looking the part at the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade are from left, Oisin (8), Leah (10) and Angel-Louise (10). LM11-222.

Dressed for the parade are from left, Lucie, Eimear, Kayla and Jessica. LM11-220.

Having an ice time at the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade. LM11-221.

