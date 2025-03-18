Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere.
1. St Patrick's Day fun
Ready to take part in the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's including Michael (4), mum, Catriona and dad, Chris. LM11-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. St Patrick's Day fun
Looking the part at the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade are from left, Oisin (8), Leah (10) and Angel-Louise (10). LM11-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. St Patrick's Day fun
Dressed for the parade are from left, Lucie, Eimear, Kayla and Jessica. LM11-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. St Patrick's Day fun
Having an ice time at the St Paul's GAC St Patrick's Day parade. LM11-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON
