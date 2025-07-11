21 happy pictures as sun comes out for Corcrain Redmanville family fun day

A big turnout made the most of the sun to enjoy the bouncy castles, children’s face painting, music and food followed by the kids’ bonfire,
The full day of entertainment continued in the Hanover Club, followed by bands and a fireworks display leading up the lighting of the bonfire.
These pictures show some of the atmosphere of the day.
1. Family fun day
Scarlet, Sofia and Mina enjoy the family fun day. Photo: MP Doran
2. Family fun day
Enjoying a picnic at the fun day. Photo: MP Doran
3. Family fun day
The family fun day was a huge success with hundreds enjoying the activities and community spirit. Photo: MP Doran
4. Family fun day
Taking charge of drinks and confectionery donated to the community. Photo: MP Doran
