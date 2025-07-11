21 happy pictures as sun comes out for Corcrain Redmanville family fun day

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jul 2025, 07:42 BST
The weather couldn’t have been better for the Corcrain Redmanville family fun day in Portadown on Thursday.

A big turnout made the most of the sun to enjoy the bouncy castles, children’s face painting, music and food followed by the kids’ bonfire,

The full day of entertainment continued in the Hanover Club, followed by bands and a fireworks display leading up the lighting of the bonfire.

These pictures show some of the atmosphere of the day.

Scarlet, Sofia and Mina enjoy the family fun day.

1. Family fun day

Scarlet, Sofia and Mina enjoy the family fun day. Photo: MP Doran

Enjoying a picnic at the fun day.

2. Family fun day

Enjoying a picnic at the fun day. Photo: MP Doran

The family fun day was a huge success with hundreds enjoying the activities and community spirit.

3. Family fun day

The family fun day was a huge success with hundreds enjoying the activities and community spirit. Photo: MP Doran

Taking charge of drinks and confectionery donated to the community.

4. Family fun day

Taking charge of drinks and confectionery donated to the community. Photo: MP Doran

