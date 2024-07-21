21 LGBTQIA+ owned businesses across Northern Ireland

By Maisie Laughton
Published 21st Jul 2024, 10:23 GMT
Whether you identify as queer yourself or simply want to support as an ally, there are a variety of different businesses scattered across Northern Ireland that you can buy from.

From edible delights to crafty creations, there will be an item for everyone out there, so browse through the wonderful selection of local businesses owned by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and see if any catch your eye.

Here are 21 of the best local LGBTQIA+ businesses that you can support in honour of Pride:

1. Honey and the Moon Photography, Belfast and beyond

Honey and the Moon Photography is a Belfast-based wife & wife team who regularly shoot weddings in the UK, Ireland and beyond.Karolyn and Jess are a great choice if you’re getting married and looking to create a queer team to surround you on your special day whilst also not compromising on quality.For more information, go to honeyandthemoonphotography.co.uk Photo: Honey and the Moon Photography via Facebook

2. Paperxclips, Belfast

Paperxclips is a west Belfast store combining a bookshop, barber shop, coffee shop and community space into one cohesive premises.The trans-owned shop offers comfort and a sense of belonging to all visitors, whether you’re part of the LGBTQIA+ community or just an ally.For more information, go to paperxclips.com Photo: Paperxclips via Facebook

3. Hannigan Tattoo & Piercing Studio, Lisburn

Christopher Hannigan owns Hannigan Tattoo & Piercing Studio, an inclusive space where anyone can go for a variety of tattoos, body modifications and piercings.Based in Lisburn and open Tuesday-Saturday, you can browse Christopher’s excellent portfolio online before deciding on what ink to add to your own canvas.For more information, go to themensgroup.uk/hannigantattoo Photo: Hannigan Tattoo & Piercing Studio via Facebook

4. The House of Them, Belfast

Stranmillis’ newest opening, The House of Them is run by queer siblings Ray and David Black, promoting a safe space for anyone within the LGBTQIA+ community to visit.The Stranmillis-based hub includes both Brewed By Them, a calming coffee shop, and Pierced By Them, a jewellery and piercing studio, so you can grab some new studs before relaxing with a latte.For more information, go to instagram.com/thehouseofthem Photo: unsplash

