From edible delights to crafty creations, there will be an item for everyone out there, so browse through the wonderful selection of local businesses owned by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and see if any catch your eye.
Here are 21 of the best local LGBTQIA+ businesses that you can support in honour of Pride:
1. Honey and the Moon Photography, Belfast and beyond
Honey and the Moon Photography is a Belfast-based wife & wife team who regularly shoot weddings in the UK, Ireland and beyond.Karolyn and Jess are a great choice if you’re getting married and looking to create a queer team to surround you on your special day whilst also not compromising on quality.For more information, go to honeyandthemoonphotography.co.uk Photo: Honey and the Moon Photography via Facebook
2. Paperxclips, Belfast
Paperxclips is a west Belfast store combining a bookshop, barber shop, coffee shop and community space into one cohesive premises.The trans-owned shop offers comfort and a sense of belonging to all visitors, whether you’re part of the LGBTQIA+ community or just an ally.For more information, go to paperxclips.com Photo: Paperxclips via Facebook
3. Hannigan Tattoo & Piercing Studio, Lisburn
Christopher Hannigan owns Hannigan Tattoo & Piercing Studio, an inclusive space where anyone can go for a variety of tattoos, body modifications and piercings.Based in Lisburn and open Tuesday-Saturday, you can browse Christopher’s excellent portfolio online before deciding on what ink to add to your own canvas.For more information, go to themensgroup.uk/hannigantattoo Photo: Hannigan Tattoo & Piercing Studio via Facebook
4. The House of Them, Belfast
Stranmillis’ newest opening, The House of Them is run by queer siblings Ray and David Black, promoting a safe space for anyone within the LGBTQIA+ community to visit.The Stranmillis-based hub includes both Brewed By Them, a calming coffee shop, and Pierced By Them, a jewellery and piercing studio, so you can grab some new studs before relaxing with a latte.For more information, go to instagram.com/thehouseofthem Photo: unsplash
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.