4 . The House of Them, Belfast

Stranmillis’ newest opening, The House of Them is run by queer siblings Ray and David Black, promoting a safe space for anyone within the LGBTQIA+ community to visit.The Stranmillis-based hub includes both Brewed By Them, a calming coffee shop, and Pierced By Them, a jewellery and piercing studio, so you can grab some new studs before relaxing with a latte.For more information, go to instagram.com/thehouseofthem Photo: unsplash