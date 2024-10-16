21 more photos recalling the magic of the Kiln in Larne (2012-13)

These photos from the Larne Times archive include a ‘Kilwaughter House Reunion’, a ‘BeFit Ben Her Challengers’ night, New Year revellers and a Dixon Park Residents Association dinner.
Raise a toast to the 2012 and 2013 celebrations!
1. Kiln Revisited
The BeFit Ben Her Challengers efforts in climbing Ben Nevis raised a mountainous sum of £29,147.36 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland. The participants are pictured at a 2012 night in the Kiln where they handed the cheque over to community fundraising officer Rosie Hassin (front second right). Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Kiln Revisited
Devon Rainey, Roisin McCormick and Lauren brown celebrate New Year 2013 in the Kiln. Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Kiln Revisited
Kelly McCorry, Gemma Gingles and Lisa Beggs having a good 2012 Boxing Night in the Kiln at the Kilwaughter House Reunion. Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Kiln Revisited
Adele Neill and Audrey McMullan enjoyig the Kilwaughter House Reunion in the Kiln in 2012. Photo: Peter Rippon
