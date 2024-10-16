21 more photos recalling the magic of the Kiln in Larne (2012-13)

Published 16th Oct 2024, 19:15 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 19:35 BST
Here are further magical memories from the Kiln for Larne residents and revellers from further afield to enjoy.

These photos from the Larne Times archive include a ‘Kilwaughter House Reunion’, a ‘BeFit Ben Her Challengers’ night, New Year revellers and a Dixon Park Residents Association dinner.

Raise a toast to the 2012 and 2013 celebrations!

The BeFit Ben Her Challengers efforts in climbing Ben Nevis raised a mountainous sum of £29,147.36 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland. The participants are pictured at a 2012 night in the Kiln where they handed the cheque over to community fundraising officer Rosie Hassin (front second right).

Devon Rainey, Roisin McCormick and Lauren brown celebrate New Year 2013 in the Kiln.

Kelly McCorry, Gemma Gingles and Lisa Beggs having a good 2012 Boxing Night in the Kiln at the Kilwaughter House Reunion.

Adele Neill and Audrey McMullan enjoyig the Kilwaughter House Reunion in the Kiln in 2012.

