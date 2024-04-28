21 of the best photos as Just Sing concert raises the roof at Craigavon Civic Centre

Craigavon Civic Centre was packed for a joyous evening of music for the Just Sing Ladies and Just Sing Kids ‘Summer Celebration’ concert.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Apr 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 11:59 BST

The event also brought together the talents of Lisburn, Banbridge and Lurgan Ukes along with the amazing Bello Duo.

Proceeds from the concert are going to the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere.

Three members of the Just Sing Ladies Choir pictured at the ladies and children's choirs Summer Celebration concert at Craigavon Civic Centre. From left are Cherith Boyd, Joy Gillespie and Joanne Wilson. PT17-200.

1. Summer celebration

Three members of the Just Sing Ladies Choir pictured at the ladies and children's choirs Summer Celebration concert at Craigavon Civic Centre. From left are Cherith Boyd, Joy Gillespie and Joanne Wilson. PT17-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Just Sing Ladies Choir performing at their summer concert in Craigavon Civic Centre. PT17-220.

2. Summer celebration

Just Sing Ladies Choir performing at their summer concert in Craigavon Civic Centre. PT17-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

Music fans waiting for the doors to open for the Just Sing Ladies and Children's choirs summer concert to begin at Craigavon Civic Centre on Thursday evening. PT17-201.

3. Summer celebration

Music fans waiting for the doors to open for the Just Sing Ladies and Children's choirs summer concert to begin at Craigavon Civic Centre on Thursday evening. PT17-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Patsy Megarrell, left, and Jean Jamison who enjoyed the Just Sing Ladies and Children's Choirs concert on Thursday evening. PT17-202.

4. Summer celebration

Patsy Megarrell, left, and Jean Jamison who enjoyed the Just Sing Ladies and Children's Choirs concert on Thursday evening. PT17-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LisburnBanbridge