21 of the best pictures from Markethill Pipe Band's first parade since it relaunched

The band, which has a long and proud history dating back to its formation in May 1930, had been inactive in recent years.
A group of former members put forward plans to get the band back on the road and, after an information night last September, it was clear the time was right for a relaunch.
With the organisers overwhelmed by the interest, band practice events were set up with the aim of getting the sound of the pipes back on the streets of Markethill.
Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures on Friday night at a memorable night for everyone associated with the band.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.