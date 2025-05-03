21 of the best pictures from Markethill Pipe Band's first parade since it relaunched

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd May 2025, 14:31 BST
Friday evening was a memorable occasion for Markethill Pipe Band when it held its first parade since being relaunched.

The band, which has a long and proud history dating back to its formation in May 1930, had been inactive in recent years.

A group of former members put forward plans to get the band back on the road and, after an information night last September, it was clear the time was right for a relaunch.

With the organisers overwhelmed by the interest, band practice events were set up with the aim of getting the sound of the pipes back on the streets of Markethill.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures on Friday night at a memorable night for everyone associated with the band.

Little Drum Majors with Markethill Pipe Band, John Hawthorne (9) and Ethan Liggett (5). PT18-255.

Little Drum Majors with Markethill Pipe Band, John Hawthorne (9) and Ethan Liggett (5). PT18-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Markethill Pipe Band members pictured before their parade on Friday Night. PT18-254.

Markethill Pipe Band members pictured before their parade on Friday Night. PT18-254. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the Markethill Pipe Band parade are Kezia Coulter, Joe McMullen and Philip Moffett. PT18-257.

Pictured at the Markethill Pipe Band parade are Kezia Coulter, Joe McMullen and Philip Moffett. PT18-257. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Markethill Pipe Band supporters ready for the parade on Friday night. PT18-256.

Markethill Pipe Band supporters ready for the parade on Friday night. PT18-256. Photo: TONY HENDRON

