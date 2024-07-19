21 of the best restaurants in Northern Ireland with stunning waterfront views

2 . Cutters Wharf, Belfast

Right off of Stranmillis Road is one of the finest restaurants in Belfast, offering fantastic food and some of the best views that the city’s restaurants have. Overlooking the river Lagan with gorgeous indoor and outdoor seating, Cutters Wharf provides customers with a range of delicious dishes, including vegan options.During the day the sun paints the water golden, and in the night, it reflects the array of gorgeous lighting fixtures like a painting. With the most ravishing views and great service, Cutters Wharf deserves a stop, if only for a cheeky tipple in the bar. Photo: Cutters Wharf via Facebook