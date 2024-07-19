21 of the best restaurants in Northern Ireland with stunning waterfront views

The only thing better than having expertly prepared food placed straight in front of you, is to dine out with a magnificent view of a river, lake or the sea itself.
Any time of the year can provide the perfect opportunity to taste the finest food-with-a-view restaurants Northern Ireland has to offer.
Here are the top 19 restaurants in Northern Ireland to go to for their stunning waterfront views:
1. Laragh Lodge Restaurant, Glenariff, County Antrim
Hidden in the outskirts of the Glenariff Forest Park is this magical restaurant, harbouring its own glimpses of pure wonder. Situated right beside a majestic waterfall and surrounded by titanic trees that encroach upon the hills, this place is rife with enchanting fantasy. Originally built in 1890 as a tea house, this building now serves as a popular restaurant, named Laragh Lodge after its most popular feature, the Ess-Na-Laragh waterfall. With terrific reviews of their delicious food, great service, and striking scenery, this is definitely a place to visit. Photo: Laragh Lodge website
2. Cutters Wharf, Belfast
Right off of Stranmillis Road is one of the finest restaurants in Belfast, offering fantastic food and some of the best views that the city’s restaurants have. Overlooking the river Lagan with gorgeous indoor and outdoor seating, Cutters Wharf provides customers with a range of delicious dishes, including vegan options.During the day the sun paints the water golden, and in the night, it reflects the array of gorgeous lighting fixtures like a painting. With the most ravishing views and great service, Cutters Wharf deserves a stop, if only for a cheeky tipple in the bar. Photo: Cutters Wharf via Facebook
3. Harry’s Shack, Portstewart, County Derry / :Londonderry
Harry’s Shack is a uniquely brilliant restaurant that allows customers to stumble directly onto the astonishing Portstewart Strand beach, competing for the restaurant with the best views in Northern Ireland.Donal Doherty, the owner, opened Harry’s Shack around 2015 after being inspired by his father’s popular Harry’s Bar and Restaurant in Donegal that opened around 30 years ago, creating a great family legacy for Harry’s Shack. Donal evidently inherited his father’s skill of creating a wildly successful business with mouth-watering food, friendly service and lasting memories.The view from Harry’s Shack is impossible to forget, as is the phenomenal food options available on the menu. Photo: Harry’s Shack via Facebook
4. Jamaica Inn, Bangor, County Down
The Jamaica Inn was established in 2004 and has been thriving ever since, now being one of the most highly demanded restaurants in Bangor.On the peak of Seacliffe Road, these views are unparalleled with a perfect angle of the iconic sunset and marina that Bangor is so well-known for. Offering the freshest seafood menus, along with other tasty items, the Jamaica Inn is truly a wonderful experience. Photo: Jamaica Inn via Facebook
