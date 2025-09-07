21 photos capturing the flavour of Armagh Food and Cider Weekend's popular artisan market

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Sep 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 11:12 BST
Thousands of people flocked to this year’s Armagh Food and Cider Weekend, set against the backdrop of the Orchard County at the height of harvest season.

The four-day programme features more than 40 events celebrating the region’s PGI-status Bramley Apples, world-class craft ciders, and award-winning hospitality.

Gill Robb, Tourism Events and Animation Manager at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said: “Armagh Food and Cider Weekend has become a cornerstone of our cultural and culinary calendar, and this year’s programme was our most exciting yet. With over 40 events, from woodland suppers under the stars and expert-led tastings to apple-picking tours and creative family workshops, it’s a true celebration of what makes the Orchard County so special.”

A highlight of the weekend was the Artisan Street Market in Armagh city centre where visitors enjoyed premium local produce, lively music, and family-friendly entertainment.

Enjoying the Artisan Market during Armagh Food and Cider Weekend.

1. Armagh Food and Cider Weekend

Enjoying the Artisan Market during Armagh Food and Cider Weekend. Photo: Liam McArdle

Enjoying the Artisan Market during Armagh Food and Cider Weekend.

2. Armagh Food and Cider Weekend

Enjoying the Artisan Market during Armagh Food and Cider Weekend. Photo: Liam McArdle

Enjoying the Artisan Market during Armagh Food and Cider Weekend.

3. Armagh Food and Cider Weekend

Enjoying the Artisan Market during Armagh Food and Cider Weekend. Photo: Liam McArdle

Enjoying the Artisan Market during Armagh Food and Cider Weekend.

4. Armagh Food and Cider Weekend

Enjoying the Artisan Market during Armagh Food and Cider Weekend. Photo: Liam McArdle

