21 photos capturing the flavour of Armagh Food and Cider Weekend's popular artisan market

Gill Robb, Tourism Events and Animation Manager at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said: “Armagh Food and Cider Weekend has become a cornerstone of our cultural and culinary calendar, and this year’s programme was our most exciting yet. With over 40 events, from woodland suppers under the stars and expert-led tastings to apple-picking tours and creative family workshops, it’s a true celebration of what makes the Orchard County so special.”