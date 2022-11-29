21 pictures as Bleary YFC enjoy a rewarding night at Co Armagh dinner

The club has congratulated all members who took home awards for their hard work and dedication – more than 40 awards were taken home by Bleary members on the night, including Zoe Maguire who won cups for Public Speaking and Dairy Stock Judging, Sarah Spence who won cups for Floral Art and Ulster Young Farmer, Helen Laird for Sheep Stock Judging, Emma Kinnear won cups for Ulster Young Farmer and Junior Member of the Year and Abby Morton who was awarded Senior Member of the Year.