21 pictures as Bleary YFC enjoy a rewarding night at Co Armagh dinner
Members of Bleary YFC enjoyed a great night at the recent Co Armagh dinner dance and awards held at the Bannview House Hotel.
The club has congratulated all members who took home awards for their hard work and dedication – more than 40 awards were taken home by Bleary members on the night, including Zoe Maguire who won cups for Public Speaking and Dairy Stock Judging, Sarah Spence who won cups for Floral Art and Ulster Young Farmer, Helen Laird for Sheep Stock Judging, Emma Kinnear won cups for Ulster Young Farmer and Junior Member of the Year and Abby Morton who was awarded Senior Member of the Year.
Bleary Young Farmers were ecstatic to be awarded the cup for best club in Co Armagh for the second year running and thank the officials who helped made this happen including leader Zoe, secretary Sarah, treasurer Kathryn Morton, and PRO Amy Kinnear.
Zoe, Sarah, and Amy also won awards for their roles on Bleary YFC Committee.