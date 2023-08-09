21 pictures as Portadown Phoenix Players prepare for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat shows
Portadown Junior Phoenix Players are bringing the family favourite musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the stage of Portadown Town Hall from Wednesday, August 23 to Saturday 26.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:52 BST
The classic musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice with hits such as ‘Close Every Door’ and ‘Any dream will do’ is coming to town for only five performances – nightly at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
For tickets go the the box office at Portadown Town Hall or book online at www.gr8events.ie/joseph
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with the cast during one of their rehearsals when they were joined by the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
