21 pictures as Portadown Phoenix Players prepare for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat shows

Portadown Junior Phoenix Players are bringing the family favourite musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the stage of Portadown Town Hall from Wednesday, August 23 to Saturday 26.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Aug 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:52 BST

The classic musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice with hits such as ‘Close Every Door’ and ‘Any dream will do’ is coming to town for only five performances – nightly at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

For tickets go the the box office at Portadown Town Hall or book online at www.gr8events.ie/joseph

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with the cast during one of their rehearsals when they were joined by the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Getting into character for the big production. PT32-210.

1. Rehearsals well underway

Getting into character for the big production. PT32-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

Rehearsals for the Junior Phoenix Players production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. PT32-219.

2. Getting into character

Rehearsals for the Junior Phoenix Players production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. PT32-219. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured during rehearsals for the Junior Phoenix Players' production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. PT32-208.

3. Talented young people

Pictured during rehearsals for the Junior Phoenix Players' production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. PT32-208. Photo: Tony Hendron

Junior Portadown Phoenix Players members in rehearsal. PT32-220.

4. On stage

Junior Portadown Phoenix Players members in rehearsal. PT32-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

