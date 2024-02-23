21 pictures as Portadown Speech Festival competitors impress the adjudicators

Competitors in the speech section have been impressing the adjudicators and audience with strong performances on the stage.
Here are some of the photos taken by Tony Hendron at the festival on Thursday.
1. On the stage at Portadown Festival
'Not for the life Of me'...Katie Maginn takes first place in the Musical Theatre section at Portadown Speech Festival with her performance of the song from 'Thoroughly Modern Millie'. PT08-215. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Festival opening
Pictured at the opening of the 2024 Portadown Speech Festival are from left, Karen Hoy, Speech secretary; Diane Kane, Festival Association chairperson; Julie McLoughlin, adjudicator; Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley; Patricia Milligan, adjudicator, and Vanessa Coulter, assistant Speech secretary. PT08-202. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Opening of 2024 festival
Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley pictued with adjudicators, officials, volunteers and young competitors at the opening of the 2024 Portadown Speech Festival. PT08-203. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. On the stage at Portadown Festival
Children who took part in the Special Needs section of Portadown Speech Festival on Thursday morning pictured with adjudicator, Julie McLoughlin, back centre, Speech Festival secretary, Karen Hoy and Councillor Julie Flaherty. PT08-208. Photo: Tony Hendron