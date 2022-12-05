A large crowd turned out to attend the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Coalisland Christmas Lights Switch On event on Sunday.

There was lots of festive fun from 5pm -6.30pm, including Christmas music performed by The Crafty Crows live on stage, face painting, walkabout characters, and the opportunity to meet Santa in his cosy corner in the Cornmill.

Craic Theatre then took to the stage from 6.30pm to 6.50pm belting out some family favourites, including ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Disney’s hit Encanto.

The Christmas lights and the town’s impressive new look tree were then illuminated by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry and Santa just before 7pm.

As well as all this, the Coalisland Fianna GFC Annual Christmas Fair, returned to the Parochial Centre from 1pm - 5pm.

A fabulous, fun and festive night was had by all. This year marked the return of the popular Christmas Lights Switch On events following a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1. Festive cheer in Coalisland Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry attended the Coalisalnd Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Getting into the festive mood Some special guests attended the Coalisland Christmas Lights Switch On and are photographed with some of those who attended. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Having a fun time at the switch on All smiles at the Coalisland Christmas Lights Switch on event on Sunday. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Switching on the Christmas lights Santa and the Chair, Councillor Córa Corry, count down and turn on Coalisland’s Christmas lights, illuminating the town for the festive season. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales