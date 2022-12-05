21 pictures from Christmas lights switch on in Coalisland
A large crowd turned out to attend the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Coalisland Christmas Lights Switch On event on Sunday.
There was lots of festive fun from 5pm -6.30pm, including Christmas music performed by The Crafty Crows live on stage, face painting, walkabout characters, and the opportunity to meet Santa in his cosy corner in the Cornmill.
Craic Theatre then took to the stage from 6.30pm to 6.50pm belting out some family favourites, including ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Disney’s hit Encanto.
The Christmas lights and the town’s impressive new look tree were then illuminated by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry and Santa just before 7pm.
As well as all this, the Coalisland Fianna GFC Annual Christmas Fair, returned to the Parochial Centre from 1pm - 5pm.
A fabulous, fun and festive night was had by all. This year marked the return of the popular Christmas Lights Switch On events following a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.