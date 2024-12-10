Among the large crowd were the family of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally who was murdered in December 2022. Friends of Laura Marshall, another woman killed in Lurgan, were also in attendance as was the family of Katie Simpson.
These photos by Tony Hendron show some of the many who gathered together to honour their memory and to call for stronger action in eliminating violence against women and girls.
1. In loving memory
Eileen Murphy, left, CEO of Women's Aid Armagh/Down pictured with Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy at the vigil on Tuesday evening. LM50-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. In loving memory
The names of the 24 women who have been murdered in the past few years were displayed at the vigil. LM50-212. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. In loving memory
Braving the cold weather to show support for the vigil are from left, Anne-Marie O'Hara, Yvonne Doran, Jayne Doran and Michael Doran. LM50-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. In loving memory
One of the speakers at the vigil. LM50-206. Photo: TONY HENDRON