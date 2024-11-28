Crowds braved the frosty weather to come out on Wednesday night to cheer on the countdown ahead of the big switch-on.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the seasonal atmosphere.
1. Smile for Santa
First in line to see Santa at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill was Bobby Lynas (7). PT49-229. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Wrapped up warm
Wrapped up against the cold at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill are, Georgia Gwynne (6) and Sadie White (6). PT49-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Singing out
Members of the Hardy Memorial Primary School Choir which entertained the crowd at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill. PT49-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Seasonal singers
Hardy Primary School Choir singing at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill on Wednesday night. PT49-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON