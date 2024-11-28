21 sparkling pictures as crowds come out for Richhill Christmas switch-on

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:43 BST
The Christmas season has officially started in Richhill!

Crowds braved the frosty weather to come out on Wednesday night to cheer on the countdown ahead of the big switch-on.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the seasonal atmosphere.

First in line to see Santa at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill was Bobby Lynas (7). PT49-229.

1. Smile for Santa

First in line to see Santa at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill was Bobby Lynas (7). PT49-229. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Wrapped up against the cold at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill are, Georgia Gwynne (6) and Sadie White (6). PT49-216.

2. Wrapped up warm

Wrapped up against the cold at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill are, Georgia Gwynne (6) and Sadie White (6). PT49-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Members of the Hardy Memorial Primary School Choir which entertained the crowd at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill. PT49-219.

3. Singing out

Members of the Hardy Memorial Primary School Choir which entertained the crowd at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill. PT49-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Hardy Primary School Choir singing at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill on Wednesday night. PT49-218.

4. Seasonal singers

Hardy Primary School Choir singing at the Christmas lights switch on in Richhill on Wednesday night. PT49-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice