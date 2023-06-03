21 sun-soaked pictures as Drumcree Family Fun Day draws bumper crowds
The organisers of Drumcree Family Fun Day and Vintage Rally couldn’t have hoped for better weather on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 18:37 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 18:38 BST
They were rewarded for their many weeks of preparation by the turnout on the day as large crowds – said to be quite possibly a record-breaking number – came along to join the fun.
With a host of activities ranging from children’s fun, a novelty dog show, vintage and classic tractors and cars, customised vehicles, live music and entertainment and a variety of stalls, there really was something for everyone.
The proceeds of the day are going to the Drumcree Parish Church Building Fund.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the highlights of the event.
