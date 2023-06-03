Register
Alan Milligan, left, and Rev Gary Galway, Drumcree Parish Church rector, keeping the food stall at the Drumcree Family Fun Day and Vintage Rally well stocked with burgers and sausages. PT23-229.

21 sun-soaked pictures as Drumcree Family Fun Day draws bumper crowds

The organisers of Drumcree Family Fun Day and Vintage Rally couldn’t have hoped for better weather on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 18:37 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 18:38 BST

They were rewarded for their many weeks of preparation by the turnout on the day as large crowds – said to be quite possibly a record-breaking number – came along to join the fun.

With a host of activities ranging from children’s fun, a novelty dog show, vintage and classic tractors and cars, customised vehicles, live music and entertainment and a variety of stalls, there really was something for everyone.

The proceeds of the day are going to the Drumcree Parish Church Building Fund.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the highlights of the event.

1. Cock-A-Doodle-Doo

Guy the cockerel perches on a vintage threshing machine watched by from left, Matus and Liliana Baluga, Aidan O'Neill and Johnny Fee. PT23-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Taking a break

Enjoying the Drumcree Family Fun Day and Vintage Rally on Saturday are from left, John McKinley, Mervyn Douglas and Jack Russell. PT23-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Sun shade

Esther Martin wisely brought a parasol to Drumcree to shade herself from the strong sunshine. PT23-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Changing faces

Little Izzy McCaughley (4) has her face painted by Victoria Mikelsone at Drumcree Family Fun Day on Saturday. PT23-224. Photo: Tony Hendron

