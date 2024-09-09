21 super photos from the Spinning Yarns Festival at Mossley Mill

Over 900 people attended the Spinning Yarns Festival at a sunny Mossley Mill on Saturday (September 7).

Special guests Angeline Murphy from The Great British Sewing Bee and crochet designer, Eleonora Tully, captivated audiences with inspiring talks.

The festival was filled with interactive workshops, a bustling marketplace of craft stalls, live demonstrations by the Ulster Guild of Spinners, Weavers, and Dyers, and fun activities for all ages, including a Viking village and alpacas.

Three generations: Margretta McCullough, Emily Smith and Sharon Smith upcycle old denim into makeup bags at Angeline Murphy’s workshop.

Upcycling denim into makeup bags at the workshop at Spinning Yarns.

Artist/designer Angela Turkington taught groups the fun and easy Hapa Zome technique.

Emily Smith gets to grips with the sewing machine at Angeline Murphy’s upcycling workshop.

