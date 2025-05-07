22 fashion-filled photos from Glengormley High School 2010-11

GCSE and A-Level pupils at the school (which later became Glengormley Integrated School) managed a fashion show in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice in 2010. Teachers and pupils also took to the catwalk in a joint venture with Thompson Primary School to raise funds to enable the purchase of much-needed equipment for the latter.
Meanwhile, Art & Design students at Glengormley HS were showcasing their own fashion at a 2011 show. As these photos from the Newtownabbey Times archive show, there was no shortage of style on display.
1. Fashion Show
Catwalk Models Georgia Clifford, Lauren Irwin, Mollie Galbraith, Rebecca Patterson, Rebecca Campbell and Emma Campbell at the High School in 2011. INNT 44-442-RM Photo: RM Studios
2. Fashion Show
Amy-Leigh Trimble, Claire McConnell and Anna Glassey getting ready for the fashion show organised and managed by the GCSE performing arts class of Glengormley High School. NT41-328JN Photo: Jim Nelson
3. Fashion Show
Casey Doherty during a fashion show organised and managed by GCSE Performing Arts Class of Glengormley High School. NT41-323JN Photo: Jim Nelson
4. Fashion Show
Anna Glassey during the 2010 fashion show held in Glengormley High School. NT41-325JN Photo: Jim Nelson
