22 fashion-filled photos from Glengormley High School 2010-11

Published 7th May 2025, 17:58 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 18:24 BST
Fashion was to the fore during three events held at Glengormley High School in 2010-11.

GCSE and A-Level pupils at the school (which later became Glengormley Integrated School) managed a fashion show in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice in 2010. Teachers and pupils also took to the catwalk in a joint venture with Thompson Primary School to raise funds to enable the purchase of much-needed equipment for the latter.

Meanwhile, Art & Design students at Glengormley HS were showcasing their own fashion at a 2011 show. As these photos from the Newtownabbey Times archive show, there was no shortage of style on display.

Catwalk Models Georgia Clifford, Lauren Irwin, Mollie Galbraith, Rebecca Patterson, Rebecca Campbell and Emma Campbell at the High School in 2011. INNT 44-442-RM

1. Fashion Show

Catwalk Models Georgia Clifford, Lauren Irwin, Mollie Galbraith, Rebecca Patterson, Rebecca Campbell and Emma Campbell at the High School in 2011. INNT 44-442-RM Photo: RM Studios

Amy-Leigh Trimble, Claire McConnell and Anna Glassey getting ready for the fashion show organised and managed by the GCSE performing arts class of Glengormley High School. NT41-328JN

2. Fashion Show

Amy-Leigh Trimble, Claire McConnell and Anna Glassey getting ready for the fashion show organised and managed by the GCSE performing arts class of Glengormley High School. NT41-328JN Photo: Jim Nelson

Casey Doherty during a fashion show organised and managed by GCSE Performing Arts Class of Glengormley High School. NT41-323JN

3. Fashion Show

Casey Doherty during a fashion show organised and managed by GCSE Performing Arts Class of Glengormley High School. NT41-323JN Photo: Jim Nelson

Anna Glassey during the 2010 fashion show held in Glengormley High School. NT41-325JN

4. Fashion Show

Anna Glassey during the 2010 fashion show held in Glengormley High School. NT41-325JN Photo: Jim Nelson

