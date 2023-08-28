Register
Covered in colour at the start of the Healthy Kidz Pride colour run in Lurgan Park on Sunday. LM35-221.Covered in colour at the start of the Healthy Kidz Pride colour run in Lurgan Park on Sunday. LM35-221.
22 fun-filled pictures from the Pride in the Park Colour Run in Lurgan

There was a great turnout for the Pride in the Park Colour Run in Lurgan Park on Sunday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Aug 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST

Hosted by Councillor Sorchá McGeown, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the event proved to be a great way to bring the summer to a close for many families.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the fun.

Some of the runners who took part in the colour run in Lurgan Park on Sunday afternoon. LM35-210.

1. Pride in the Park

Some of the runners who took part in the colour run in Lurgan Park on Sunday afternoon. LM35-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

Charlotte Duffy (8) and her mum, Diane pictured before the colour run in Lurgan Park on Sunday. LM35-211.

2. Pride in the Park

Charlotte Duffy (8) and her mum, Diane pictured before the colour run in Lurgan Park on Sunday. LM35-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

Getting ready to run at the Healthy Kidz colour run in Lurgan Park are from left, Madison Lawless, Shannon McGeown, Danagh McCrory and Maidhe-Jade McCleary. LM35-212.

3. Pride in the Park

Getting ready to run at the Healthy Kidz colour run in Lurgan Park are from left, Madison Lawless, Shannon McGeown, Danagh McCrory and Maidhe-Jade McCleary. LM35-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Macartney family, dad, Andrew, Isla (9), Beth (7) and Mum Claire who took part in the Healthy Kidz colour run in Lurgan Park. LM35-213.

4. Pride in the Park

The Macartney family, dad, Andrew, Isla (9), Beth (7) and Mum Claire who took part in the Healthy Kidz colour run in Lurgan Park. LM35-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

