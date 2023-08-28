22 fun-filled pictures from the Pride in the Park Colour Run in Lurgan
There was a great turnout for the Pride in the Park Colour Run in Lurgan Park on Sunday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Aug 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Hosted by Councillor Sorchá McGeown, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the event proved to be a great way to bring the summer to a close for many families.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the fun.
