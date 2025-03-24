The Beauty Space is described by BPerfect as ‘fully immersive and expertly designed, combining exclusive brands, professional treatments, and cutting-edge technology all under one roof’.

"This is an incredibly exciting step for the brand” said founder Brendan McDowell. “The Beauty Space is all about creating a completely tailored beauty experience - something that’s unique to every individual who walks through the door. It’s new brands, it’sprofessional services, it’s skincare - it’s a whole new era for us, and this is just the beginning."

The launch night saw Brendan cut the ribbon alongside beauty entrepreneur Michelle Regazzoli Stone of MRS Glam, with a crowd of special guests including Annalivia Hynds, Ruairi McGivern, Zara Tweed, Laura Agnew, Julie Fitzpatrick, Sarah Carr, and the Glentoran Ladies Football team.

An extra special guest on the night was Brendan’s baby daughter, Enya, making her first ever BPerfect appearance.

Gerry Lavz kept the party moving as host, while Brendan himself jumped behind the decks for a DJ set.

The Beauty Space features a Voduz Scalp Camera, offering an expert service from the award-winning Irish haircare brand. The technology offers professional scalp analysis and personalised product recommendations.

The launch also marked another major milestone for BPerfect, with the brand’s official move into skincare.

1 . The Beauty Space The opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics new concept store 'The Beauty Space' at the Abbey Centre. Photo: Brian McEvoy

2 . The Beauty Space Alisha Sykes and Katie Donnelly at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics new concept store 'The Beauty Space' at the Abbey Centre. Photo: Brian McEvoy

3 . The Beauty Space Darcie Robinson and Micheal Campbell at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics new concept store 'The Beauty Space' at the Abbey Centre. Photo: Brian McEvoy