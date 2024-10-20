22 glitzy photos as models strut their stuff on the catwalk at 5th Portadown BB fashion show

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Oct 2024, 14:10 GMT
Tartaraghan Church Hall was packed on Friday night for the 5th Portadown BB fundraising autumn fashion show.

Outfits were supplied by Spoilt Rotten Boutique, Markethill and SD Kells, Portadown.

Many young members of the BB company volunteered as models and took to the catwalk for the first time.

The event was compered by Portadown estate agent, Owen Matchett from The Agent.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the night.

One of the junior BB members pictured on the runway. PT43-292.

One of the junior BB members pictured on the runway. PT43-292.

Looking happy at the Tartaraghan BB fundraising fashion show are, Sandra Quin, left, and Karen Turkington. PT43-282.

Looking happy at the Tartaraghan BB fundraising fashion show are, Sandra Quin, left, and Karen Turkington. PT43-282.

Looking forward to a night of fashion at Tartaraghan Church Hall are from left, Mary Odgers, Jennifer Harrison and Evelyn Pierson. PT43-279.

Looking forward to a night of fashion at Tartaraghan Church Hall are from left, Mary Odgers, Jennifer Harrison and Evelyn Pierson. PT43-279.

Leaders of the various sections of Tartaraghan BB pictured at their fundraising fashion show on Friday night. Also included is parish rector, Rev, David Hilliard, right. PT43-281.

Leaders of the various sections of Tartaraghan BB pictured at their fundraising fashion show on Friday night. Also included is parish rector, Rev, David Hilliard, right. PT43-281.

