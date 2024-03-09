22 memorable photos from Portadown College centenary dinner in the Seagoe Hotel

Among the guests at the Seagoe Hotel event were former head girl Lady Mary Peters; Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Peter Cardwell, presenter and chief political commentator at TalkTV.

As well as providing the ideal opportunity to rekindle memories and catch up with old acquaintances, the evening helped raise funds for the Mary Peters Trust and the School Fund.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere of this special event in the school’s history.

1 . Portadown College centenary Enjoying the Portadown College 100th anniversary dinner from left, Emma Little Pengelly, Deputy First Minister; Gillian Gillian Gibb, school principal and Lady Mary Peters, former pupil and Olympic gold medalist. PT11-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Portadown College centenary Some of the former pupils of Portadown College who attended the school's 100th anniversary dinner. PT11-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Portadown College centenary Posing happily at the Portadown College 100th anniversary dinner are from left, Peter Richardson, vice principal; Gillian Gibb, school principal; Emma Little Pengelly, Deputy First Minister and Dr Tim Neill, former pupil. PT11-219. Photo: Tony Hendron