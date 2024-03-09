22 memorable photos from Portadown College centenary dinner in the Seagoe Hotel

A special celebration reunion dinner on Friday night brought many former pupils, staff members and friends together to mark the 100th anniversary of Portadown College.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Mar 2024, 10:06 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT

Among the guests at the Seagoe Hotel event were former head girl Lady Mary Peters; Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Peter Cardwell, presenter and chief political commentator at TalkTV.

As well as providing the ideal opportunity to rekindle memories and catch up with old acquaintances, the evening helped raise funds for the Mary Peters Trust and the School Fund.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere of this special event in the school’s history.

Enjoying the Portadown College 100th anniversary dinner from left, Emma Little Pengelly, Deputy First Minister; Gillian Gillian Gibb, school principal and Lady Mary Peters, former pupil and Olympic gold medalist. PT11-215.

Some of the former pupils of Portadown College who attended the school's 100th anniversary dinner. PT11-220.

Posing happily at the Portadown College 100th anniversary dinner are from left, Peter Richardson, vice principal; Gillian Gibb, school principal; Emma Little Pengelly, Deputy First Minister and Dr Tim Neill, former pupil. PT11-219.

Former pupils, Katherine Park, left, and Amy Eakin pictured at the Portadown College 100th anniversary dinner in the Seagoe Hotel on Friday night. PT11-218.

