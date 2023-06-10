Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Everyone has their own favourite when it comes to ice cream and lollies.Everyone has their own favourite when it comes to ice cream and lollies.
Everyone has their own favourite when it comes to ice cream and lollies.

22 of Northern Ireland's favourite ice creams and lollipops we love to order and those that are just a melted memory

As summer starts to settle in, the familiar tunes of ice cream vans will be heard all over Northern Ireland.
By Rachel Stephens
Published 10th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST

There are many firm favourites when it comes to shouting your order up at the ‘pokey man’ or heading to your local shop for an instant cool-down.

From forgotten gems to classics that have stood the test of time, there are plenty of frozen delights that spark joy in even the iciest months.

We’re kicking off summer celebrations by rounding up our favourite, nostalgia-inducing ice creams and ice lollies.

Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton

First launched in 1977, this citrus childhood staple has lemon and lime sherbet flavours and a thin chocolate-inspired coating on top for a wild flavour combination that weirdly works. Best of all, Loop The Loop’s are still available for purchase, so reignite your childhood with a blast from the past.

1. Loop The Loop

First launched in 1977, this citrus childhood staple has lemon and lime sherbet flavours and a thin chocolate-inspired coating on top for a wild flavour combination that weirdly works. Best of all, Loop The Loop’s are still available for purchase, so reignite your childhood with a blast from the past. Photo: HB's website

Still available for purchase, Carousel’s Oyster Delights are wafer shells with soft marshmallow, half-dipped in vanilla coating and sprinkled with coconut. You simply stuff your favourite ice cream inside.

2. Oyster Delights

Still available for purchase, Carousel’s Oyster Delights are wafer shells with soft marshmallow, half-dipped in vanilla coating and sprinkled with coconut. You simply stuff your favourite ice cream inside. Photo: Wafer ltd website

These strawberry and banana ice cream lollies, dipped in chocolate, with lemon flavour jelly, are a fruit combo sure to make your mouth water.

3. Jiggly Pops

These strawberry and banana ice cream lollies, dipped in chocolate, with lemon flavour jelly, are a fruit combo sure to make your mouth water. Photo: Aldi Website

The iconic Northern Irish classic, Poor Bear, affectionately named Pooh Bear by most, is a favourite Mauds mix of vanilla ice cream and honeycomb. This simple but tasty treat can be popped on a cone, scooped into a tub or even be sold by the gallon.

4. Maud’s Poor Bear

The iconic Northern Irish classic, Poor Bear, affectionately named Pooh Bear by most, is a favourite Mauds mix of vanilla ice cream and honeycomb. This simple but tasty treat can be popped on a cone, scooped into a tub or even be sold by the gallon. Photo: Mauds Facebook

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Northern Ireland