As summer starts to settle in, the familiar tunes of ice cream vans will be heard all over Northern Ireland.
There are many firm favourites when it comes to shouting your order up at the ‘pokey man’ or heading to your local shop for an instant cool-down.
From forgotten gems to classics that have stood the test of time, there are plenty of frozen delights that spark joy in even the iciest months.
We’re kicking off summer celebrations by rounding up our favourite, nostalgia-inducing ice creams and ice lollies.
Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton
1. Loop The Loop
First launched in 1977, this citrus childhood staple has lemon and lime sherbet flavours and a thin chocolate-inspired coating on top for a wild flavour combination that weirdly works. Best of all, Loop The Loop’s are still available for purchase, so reignite your childhood with a blast from the past. Photo: HB's website
2. Oyster Delights
Still available for purchase, Carousel’s Oyster Delights are wafer shells with soft marshmallow, half-dipped in vanilla coating and sprinkled with coconut. You simply stuff your favourite ice cream inside. Photo: Wafer ltd website
3. Jiggly Pops
These strawberry and banana ice cream lollies, dipped in chocolate, with lemon flavour jelly, are a fruit combo sure to make your mouth water. Photo: Aldi Website
4. Maud’s Poor Bear
The iconic Northern Irish classic, Poor Bear, affectionately named Pooh Bear by most, is a favourite Mauds mix of vanilla ice cream and honeycomb. This simple but tasty treat can be popped on a cone, scooped into a tub or even be sold by the gallon. Photo: Mauds Facebook