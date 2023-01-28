Lurgan and beyond rallied behind the family of Natalie McNally today in Lurgan Park as the quest for her killer continues.
Heart breaking scenes at the park today in Lurgan as almost 2000 people joined the family of Natalie McNally as a memorial to her and many others in Lurgan who have died at the hands of violence.
While her heartbroken family remembered Natalie and her unborn son, who was brutally murdered they also remembered Laura Marshall and Anita Doran and many other women who have been murdered.
1. Bernadette and Noel McNally supported each other at the vigil on Saturday. LM05-217.
2. Part of the large crowd at the Natalie McNally vigil
3. Showing support
Showing their support at the Natalie McNally vigil are from left, SDLP Councillor Eamon McNeill, John McStravick, Councillor Declan McAlinden, Denise and Liam McNally and Councillor Ciaran Toman. LM05-206. Photo by Tony Hendron
4. Portadown man, Gerard Beattie whose sister, Marian was murdered 50 years ago offers his support to the mother of Natalie McNally at Saturday's rally. Marian's murder remains unsolved. LM05-216.
