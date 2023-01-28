Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hundreds turned out for the Natalie McNally vigil in Lurgan Park on Saturday. LM05-211.

22 Photos from Natalie McNally rally in Lurgan Park

Lurgan and beyond rallied behind the family of Natalie McNally today in Lurgan Park as the quest for her killer continues.

By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago

Heart breaking scenes at the park today in Lurgan as almost 2000 people joined the family of Natalie McNally as a memorial to her and many others in Lurgan who have died at the hands of violence.

While her heartbroken family remembered Natalie and her unborn son, who was brutally murdered they also remembered Laura Marshall and Anita Doran and many other women who have been murdered.

1. Bernadette and Noel McNally supported each other at the vigil on Saturday. LM05-217.

Bernadette and Noel McNally supported each other at the vigil on Saturday. LM05-217.

Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Photo Sales

2. Part of the large crowd at the Natalie McNally vigil

Part of the large crowd at the Natalie McNally vigil. LM05-214.

Photo: TONY HENDRON

Photo Sales

3. Showing support

Showing their support at the Natalie McNally vigil are from left, SDLP Councillor Eamon McNeill, John McStravick, Councillor Declan McAlinden, Denise and Liam McNally and Councillor Ciaran Toman. LM05-206. Photo by Tony Hendron

Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Photo Sales

4. Portadown man, Gerard Beattie whose sister, Marian was murdered 50 years ago offers his support to the mother of Natalie McNally at Saturday's rally. Marian's murder remains unsolved. LM05-216.

Portadown man, Gerard Beattie whose sister, Marian was murdered 50 years ago offers his support to the mother of Natalie McNally at Saturday's rally. Marian's murder remains unsolved. LM05-216.

Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6