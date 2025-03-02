22 photos of proud moments as competitors pick up prizes on gala final night at Portadown Speech Festival

The audience was wowed by some of the best performances of the festival in a 'moments you may have missed' first half.

The night began with an outstanding performance by the pupils of the Pamela Cassells School Of Performance with their interpretation of the musical, 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' which won the company the award for Best Interperation of Musical Theatre and the best actor award for Shea Fox who played the lead..

This was followed by selected highlight performances of various poems and monologues.

The second half of the gala night was dedicated to the presentation of overall awards.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the special evening.

1 . Portadown Speech Festival Beibhinn McKiney poses happily with her trophy for most versatile performer under 8. PT08-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Portadown Speech Festival Sofia Plumb poses proudly with her awards for highest mark in an Irish poem and highest mark in a WB Yeats poem. PT08-258. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Portadown Speech Festival The big finale of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the final night of /Portadown Speech Festival on Friday night. PT08-242. Photo: TONY HENDRON