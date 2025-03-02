22 photos of proud moments as competitors pick up prizes on gala final night at Portadown Speech Festival

The audience was wowed by some of the best performances of the festival in a 'moments you may have missed' first half.
The night began with an outstanding performance by the pupils of the Pamela Cassells School Of Performance with their interpretation of the musical, 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' which won the company the award for Best Interperation of Musical Theatre and the best actor award for Shea Fox who played the lead..
This was followed by selected highlight performances of various poems and monologues.
The second half of the gala night was dedicated to the presentation of overall awards.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the special evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.