22 photos of proud moments as competitors pick up prizes on gala final night at Portadown Speech Festival

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 12:55 BST
This year’s Portadown Speech Festival was brought to a memorable conclusion on Friday with a gala final night in Portadown Town Hall.

The audience was wowed by some of the best performances of the festival in a 'moments you may have missed' first half.

The night began with an outstanding performance by the pupils of the Pamela Cassells School Of Performance with their interpretation of the musical, 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' which won the company the award for Best Interperation of Musical Theatre and the best actor award for Shea Fox who played the lead..

This was followed by selected highlight performances of various poems and monologues.

The second half of the gala night was dedicated to the presentation of overall awards.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the special evening.

Beibhinn McKiney poses happily with her trophy for most versatile performer under 8. PT08-255.

1. Portadown Speech Festival

Photo: TONY HENDRON

Sofia Plumb poses proudly with her awards for highest mark in an Irish poem and highest mark in a WB Yeats poem. PT08-258.

2. Portadown Speech Festival

Photo: TONY HENDRON

The big finale of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the final night of /Portadown Speech Festival on Friday night. PT08-242.

3. Portadown Speech Festival

Photo: TONY HENDRON

Martha Topley performs her Irish poem on at the gala final night. PT08-243.

4. Portadown Speech Festival

Photo: TONY HENDRON

