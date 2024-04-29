Some of the younger members of Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band pictured before the annual parade on Saturday night. Included from left arre, Travis Greer, Charlie Simms, Henry Coulter and Cameron Gates. PT17-239.Some of the younger members of Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band pictured before the annual parade on Saturday night. Included from left arre, Travis Greer, Charlie Simms, Henry Coulter and Cameron Gates. PT17-239.
22 pictures as Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band parade attracts big crowd

There was a big turnout for Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band’s annual parade, with visiting bands from across the county and further afield taking part.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:07 BST

A good crowd of spectators also lined the streets to watch the event.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures on the night.

Having a great time at the Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band annual parade are from left, Miley Cummins, Grace Douglas, Emily Retel and Leah Trimble. PT17-256. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band parade are from left, Ann, Joanne and Jenny Fisher. PT17-254. Photo: Tony Hendron

The colour party of Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band pictured before their annual parade on Saturday night. PT17-238. Photo: Tony Hendron

Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band marshall, James Ramsey ready for the road on Saturday night. PT17-240. Photo: Tony Hendron

