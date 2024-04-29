22 pictures as Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band parade attracts big crowd

A good crowd of spectators also lined the streets to watch the event.
Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures on the night.
1. Annual parade
Having a great time at the Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band annual parade are from left, Miley Cummins, Grace Douglas, Emily Retel and Leah Trimble. PT17-256. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Annual parade
Enjoying the Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band parade are from left, Ann, Joanne and Jenny Fisher. PT17-254. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Annual parade
The colour party of Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band pictured before their annual parade on Saturday night. PT17-238. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Annual parade
Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band marshall, James Ramsey ready for the road on Saturday night. PT17-240. Photo: Tony Hendron