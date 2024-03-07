These pictures are from the stylish gatherings at Magheramorne House, Larne, in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma N.I. between 2010 and 2015.
Raise a toast as you enjoy a trip not too far back in time.
1. Charity Lunch
Rosaleen Beattie, Catrina Austin, Niamh Monds, Ann Woods and Dorothy Wright pictured at the Ladies Who Lunch charity fundraiser for NI Leukaemia Research in Magheramorne House in 2012. Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Charity Lunch
Ladies who attended the event in Magheramorne House to raise funds for Leukaemia and Lymphona NI in 2015. Photo: Phillip Byrne
3. Charity Lunch
Shirley Sinclair and Rajini Sharma pictured in Magheramorne House for the Ladies who Lunch day for Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI IN 2014. Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Charity Lunch
A group of ladies smiling for the camera at the Ladies Who Lunch charity fundraiser in aid of NI Leukaemia Research in Magheramorne House in 2012. Photo: Phillip Byrne