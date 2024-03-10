22 toe-tapping pictures as Birches Vintage Club's Big Country Night in aid of Northern Ireland Children's Hospice raises the roof at the Seagoe Hotel

The Seagoe Hotel was packed for this year’s Big Country Night organised by the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Mar 2024, 11:16 GMT

The event, once again fundraising for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, brought together some of the biggest names on the local country music scene. A variety of great raffle prizes also added to the fun of the event.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along on Saturday night to capture some of the atmosphere of this latest great charity event by the Birches club.

Smiles all round at the Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. PT11-255.

Smiles all round at the Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. PT11-255.

Ready for a fun time at the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. PT11-251.

Ready for a fun time at the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. PT11-251.

Enjoying the night out at the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. PT11-252.

Enjoying the night out at the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. PT11-252.

Getting together at the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. PT11-253.

Getting together at the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. PT11-253.

