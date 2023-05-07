Register
Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace with Ellie and Poppy Martin at the King Charles III coronation big screen viewing in Coleraine town centre on Saturday

23 fabulous photographs from Coleraine’s coronation celebrations

Coleraine joined in the coronation celebrations with a big-screen broadcast of the historic event in the town centre.

By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 17:43 BST

Residents watched proceedings from Westminster Abbey and also signed a book of congratulations for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, was also in attendance. Here’s a selection of photographs from the memorable day.

Alyssa Dale from Limavady at the coronation celebration in Coleraine on Saturday.

1. Historic Day

Alyssa Dale from Limavady at the coronation celebration in Coleraine on Saturday. Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY

Members of the public at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's royal event in Coleraine town centre on Saturday.

2. Historic Day

Members of the public at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's royal event in Coleraine town centre on Saturday. Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY

Chatting with the Mayor and signing the book of congratulations.

3. Historic Day

Chatting with the Mayor and signing the book of congratulations. Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY

Watching proceedings from Westminster Abbey via the big screen in Coleraine.

4. Historic Day

Watching proceedings from Westminster Abbey via the big screen in Coleraine. Photo: PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY

