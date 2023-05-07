23 fabulous photographs from Coleraine’s coronation celebrations
Coleraine joined in the coronation celebrations with a big-screen broadcast of the historic event in the town centre.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 17:43 BST
Residents watched proceedings from Westminster Abbey and also signed a book of congratulations for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, was also in attendance. Here’s a selection of photographs from the memorable day.
