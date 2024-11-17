23 fabulously festive photos as Lurgan's Christmas lights are switched on

A big crowd of excited families gathered for an evening of fun and entertainment and photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the atmosphere as the festive season officially began.
1. Lurgan switch on
Looking happy at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on ceremony are Kirsty Penny, Darcie Gillespie (3), Darren Gillespie and Grayson Gillespie (1). LM48-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Lurgan switch on
Santa and Mrs Claus swithch on the Lurgan Christmas lights with the help of Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Kyle Savage. LM48-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Lurgan switch on
Enjoying the fun at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on on Saturday night are from left, Tiffany Ward, Darcy Ward (9), Meadow Ward (3), Aurora Robinson (2), Stephen Topping and Reilly Ward. LM48-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Lurgan switch on
Part of the excited crowd at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on ceremony. LM48-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON