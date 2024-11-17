23 fabulously festive photos as Lurgan's Christmas lights are switched on

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves stopped off in Lurgan on Saturday evening to help switch on the Christmas lights.

A big crowd of excited families gathered for an evening of fun and entertainment and photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the atmosphere as the festive season officially began.

Looking happy at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on ceremony are Kirsty Penny, Darcie Gillespie (3), Darren Gillespie and Grayson Gillespie (1). LM48-201.

1. Lurgan switch on

Looking happy at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on ceremony are Kirsty Penny, Darcie Gillespie (3), Darren Gillespie and Grayson Gillespie (1). LM48-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Santa and Mrs Claus swithch on the Lurgan Christmas lights with the help of Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Kyle Savage. LM48-222.

2. Lurgan switch on

Santa and Mrs Claus swithch on the Lurgan Christmas lights with the help of Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Kyle Savage. LM48-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the fun at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on on Saturday night are from left, Tiffany Ward, Darcy Ward (9), Meadow Ward (3), Aurora Robinson (2), Stephen Topping and Reilly Ward. LM48-200.

3. Lurgan switch on

Enjoying the fun at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on on Saturday night are from left, Tiffany Ward, Darcy Ward (9), Meadow Ward (3), Aurora Robinson (2), Stephen Topping and Reilly Ward. LM48-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Part of the excited crowd at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on ceremony. LM48-219.

4. Lurgan switch on

Part of the excited crowd at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on ceremony. LM48-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice