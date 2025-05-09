23 fantastic photos as NW200 stars including Glenn Irwin, Peter Hickman and Alastair Seeley greet the fans at Meet the Riders Day in Coleraine

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th May 2025, 18:51 BST
Coleraine town centre was packed with bike racing fans on Friday for a ‘Meet the Riders’ event all eager to get a photo or autograph from one of the NW200 riders.

It was also an opportunity for experienced riders on the NW200 circuit and newcomers alike to be interviewed by Adrian Logan.

Check out these photos by Stephen Davison of Pacemaker at this memorable event.

Honda Racing's Dean Harrison chats with Jamie Lee Leonard and brothers Taylor and Lewis Cauley at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday.

Honda Racing's Dean Harrison chats with Jamie Lee Leonard and brothers Taylor and Lewis Cauley at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

A NW200 fan gets a selfie with Glenn Irwin.

A NW200 fan gets a selfie with Glenn Irwin. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Honda Racing's John McGuinness and Dean Harrison chat with fans at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday.

Honda Racing's John McGuinness and Dean Harrison chat with fans at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Davey Todd, Peter Hickman, Alastair Seeley, Jeremy McWilliams and Richard Cooper with the huge crowd of fans who attended the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday.

Davey Todd, Peter Hickman, Alastair Seeley, Jeremy McWilliams and Richard Cooper with the huge crowd of fans who attended the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

