It was also an opportunity for experienced riders on the NW200 circuit and newcomers alike to be interviewed by Adrian Logan.
Check out these photos by Stephen Davison of Pacemaker at this memorable event.
1. Meet the Riders
Honda Racing's Dean Harrison chats with Jamie Lee Leonard and brothers Taylor and Lewis Cauley at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
2. Meet the Riders
A NW200 fan gets a selfie with Glenn Irwin. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
3. Meet the Riders
Honda Racing's John McGuinness and Dean Harrison chat with fans at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
4. Meet the RIders
Davey Todd, Peter Hickman, Alastair Seeley, Jeremy McWilliams and Richard Cooper with the huge crowd of fans who attended the Briggs Equipment North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine town centre on Friday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
