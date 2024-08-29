23 fun-filled photos from Teddy Bears’ Picnics in Carrick 2007-10
A Teddy Bears’ Picnic in Legg Park was the traditional curtain down on the summer season for many children in Carrickfergus for a number of years.
They brought along their favourite cuddly toys and got to meet some life-sized teddy bears too at the annual event organised by the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council.
Fun and games were enjoyed – occasionally in the rain – on the August bank holiday Monday.
Here are 23 photos from between 2007 and 2010 to spark memories of the days the teddy bears had their picnics!
1. Summer Memories
Attending the annual Teddy Bears' Picnic held at Legg Park on bank holiday Monday in 2007 were Aimee Lee Johnston and Courtney Clarke. Photo: Tim Cully
2. Summer Memories
Leanne, Anna and Chloe Everest attended the fun day at Legg Park in 2010. Photo: Tim Cully
3. Summer Memories
The Friendly Faces team who painted faces during the Teddy Bears' Picnic held at Legg Park in 2009. Photo: Tim Cully
4. Summer Memories
Teddy bear hugs for Courtney and Regan McIlwaine pictured with Sophie and Sonny Nellins. Photo: Tim Cully
