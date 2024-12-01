23 fun-packed festive photos as Magherafelt lights up for Christmas

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Dec 2024, 12:38 BST
The rain didn’t dampen the festive spirit as a large crowd attended this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Magherafelt

Market Square hosted a Children’s Christmas Village where children met the Grinch, enjoyed festive crafts and activities, puppet shows and face painting.

Live entertainment was also on stage throughout the afternoon with local choirs and musicians.

The main event was Santa’s arrival to switch on the Christmas lights with help from the Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Wesley Brown, who also helped to launch the firework display and kick off the festive season in Magherafelt this year.

These photos capture some of the atmosphere of the festive event.

Enjoying the festive fun in Magherafelt.

1. Festive fun

Enjoying the festive fun in Magherafelt. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

The Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Wesley Brown performed the very important task of helping Santa switch on this year’s Christmas lights.

2. Festive fun

The Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Wesley Brown performed the very important task of helping Santa switch on this year’s Christmas lights. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Adding to the fun of the Magherafelt switch-on.

3. Festive fun

Adding to the fun of the Magherafelt switch-on. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Adding some festive atmosphere to the Magherafelt switch-on.

4. Festive fun

Adding some festive atmosphere to the Magherafelt switch-on. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Mid Ulster District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice