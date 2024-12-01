Market Square hosted a Children’s Christmas Village where children met the Grinch, enjoyed festive crafts and activities, puppet shows and face painting.
Live entertainment was also on stage throughout the afternoon with local choirs and musicians.
The main event was Santa’s arrival to switch on the Christmas lights with help from the Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Wesley Brown, who also helped to launch the firework display and kick off the festive season in Magherafelt this year.
These photos capture some of the atmosphere of the festive event.
