23 great pictures as Cookstown hosts Royal Black Institution's Last Saturday parade

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson joined with around 8,000 participants at the biggest Royal Black event in Co Tyrone.

East Tyrone Royal Black District Chapter No 5 hosted the demonstration, with 64 preceptories taking part.

This will be the 20th occasion, since 1905, that East Tyrone Chapter No 5 have hosted the event in the town.

Taking part were Killyman, Aughnacloy, Primatial and Summerisland districts, located within Counties Armagh and Tyrone, as well as five preceptories from Cavan and Monaghan.

From the platform in Cookstown, the Sovereign Grand Master spoke about the institution’s three 2025 Resolutions – on Faith, Loyalty, and the Constitution.

"Unless you live in a parallel universe,” he said, “you can’t help but wonder what is going on in our world today.

"We struggle from one crisis to the next, we no longer trust our political leaders, our country is being overrun, and our national Government lacks the will to deal with our problems.”

He added that “the biggest casualty is trust”, undermining confidence and creating “an air of hopelessness”.

On the Constitution, he asked: “Why does our national Government persist in allowing a foreign power to make laws over this part of the United Kingdom?

"It is a question that goes unanswered, unless you examine closely the political manoeuvring that is going on in the background to remove us as citizens of the United Kingdom.

"There is simply no economic gain, no political gain for such a plan, yet we rock from one crisis to another, which only creates more instability, at a time when the nation is crying out for stability.

"Our hope for a stable future lies within the United Kingdom and not in some hybrid state, wobbling from one crisis to another.”

On the Resolution of Loyalty to His Majesty King Charles, he said: “Leadership requires resolve, firmness in decision-making, and a true upholding of that which we promised to uphold.

"Our King has resolved to uphold the Protestant faith, and that should be the guiding principle of his reign. If he keeps that as his focus, then he can be assured of our support.”

Rev Anderson said that, overall, hope for the future and the answer to today’s problems was to be found in the Lord.

He said: “Our biggest problem is we talk the talk, but we don’t walk the walk. Today, more than ever, we need to turn to God, set aside our foolish ways and plead with Him to save us from our sins and in so doing save our nation.

"Today, may I urge you to turn to God, to seek his forgiveness.”

He continued: “Remember that He died for you. His sacrifice on the cross was the price He paid for your sin. What a Saviour! “What hope He gives to those that are lost in their sin.

"Our hope today is not found in man, or political ideologies, but in Christ alone. So, today as we pass these Resolutions, let us set aside our hopelessness, and trust in Christ the Saviour of mankind.”

