Children were excited to see Santa arriving in his sleigh and switching on the Christmas lights. The special visitor then took up residence in the centre’s brand new magical Christmas grotto.
Families had plenty of fun enjoying the festive atmosphere and browsing the twilight market.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the fun.
Having fun at the twilight market are Sarah-Jane Cochrane and her boys Aodhan (2), Emmet (6) and Finn (10). PT46-202. Photo: Tony Hendron
Waiting in the front row of the massive crowd for Santa to arrive are, nannie Jackie Leathem, Savannah McShane (1), big sister Julia (3) and mum Eimear McShane. PT46-213. Photo: Tony Hendron
Enjoying the Twilight Market at Rushmere are Christine and Blake McCaughey and Pamela Martin. PT46-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
Some of the families who enjoyed the twilight market at Rushmere on Thursday. PT46-201. Photo: Tony Hendron