Once again, they were prevented from completing the return leg of the parade from the service at Drumcree, understood to be the oldest church service in the history of the Orange institution.

Ahead of Sunday, the lodge had extended a public invitation for negotiations, calling on the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition, PSNI, the Parades Commission and other stakeholders to come to face-to-face talks “to bring this dispute to a final close for all communities in Portadown and wider area”.

A spokesperson for the district lodge said: “For the 27th year we again have been prevented by the unelected quango the Parades Commission and PSNI to return home via the Garvaghy Road, Parkmount and Victoria Terrace.

"This year marks 30 years from this dispute on our return parade home began.”

"It is not a fair assessment by those who claim that this is a dead duck and that it is settled matter, it is far from settled and that is why we invite all stakeholders to come to the table and bring a final solution for all communities, and that there can not be one side to be seen as winning.

"This district always remains committed to completing our 1998 parade, and are open and ready to bring this dispute to a resolution at anytime.”

1 . Drumcree Sunday Portadown Orangemen walk to police lines at Drumcree Church. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

2 . Drumcree Sunday Portadown Orangemen walk to police lines at Drumcree Church. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

3 . Drumcree Sunday Portadown Orangemen walk to police lines at Drumcree Church. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

4 . Drumcree Sunday Portadown Orangemen walk to police lines at Drumcree Church. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye