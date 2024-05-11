It was also an opportunity for experienced riders on the NW200 circuit and newcomers alike to be interviewed by Adrian Logan.
Check out these photos from a memorable event.
1. Meeting the riders
Briggs Equipment North West 200 star Peter Hickman meets race fans in Coleraine town centre at Causeway Coast and Glens Council's 'Meet the Riders' day. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
Briggs Equipment North West 200 star, Peter Hickman, goes head to head with Mabel the Cocker Spaniel in Coleraine town centre at Causeway Coast and Glens Council's 'Meet the Riders' day. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker