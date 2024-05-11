Briggs Equipment North West 200 star, Glenn Irwin stops for a photo with fans at the 'Meet the Riders' day.Briggs Equipment North West 200 star, Glenn Irwin stops for a photo with fans at the 'Meet the Riders' day.
23 smashing photos as NW200 stars including Glenn Irwin and Peter Hickman make magic memories at Meet the Riders Day in Coleraine

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th May 2024, 20:41 BST
Coleraine town centre was packed with bike racing fans on Friday for a ‘Meet the Riders’ event all eager to get a photo or autograph from one of the NW200 riders.

It was also an opportunity for experienced riders on the NW200 circuit and newcomers alike to be interviewed by Adrian Logan.

Check out these photos from a memorable event.

Briggs Equipment North West 200 star Peter Hickman meets race fans in Coleraine town centre at Causeway Coast and Glens Council's 'Meet the Riders' day.

Briggs Equipment North West 200 star Peter Hickman meets race fans in Coleraine town centre at Causeway Coast and Glens Council's 'Meet the Riders' day. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Briggs Equipment North West 200 star, Peter Hickman, meets race fans in Coleraine town centre. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Briggs Equipment North West 200 star, Peter Hickman, meets race fans in Coleraine town centre at Causeway Coast and Glens Council's 'Meet the Riders' day. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Briggs Equipment North West 200 star, Peter Hickman, goes head to head with Mabel the Cocker Spaniel in Coleraine town centre at Causeway Coast and Glens Council's 'Meet the Riders' day. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

