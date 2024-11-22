23 snow-filled photos from Carrick and Larne 2009-10

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 19:55 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 20:06 GMT
With the province experiencing a cold snap, a delve into the archives has provided photos of people having fun in the snow in both Larne and Carrickfergus.

Sledge rides, snowball fights, walks and picturesque scenes all featured in 2009 and 2010.

Here are 23 snow-filled photos from back then to enjoy.

Claire, Peter, Eileen and Stuart McLaughlin building a snowman at Hillview in 2009 CT52-409RM

1. Winter Wonderland

Claire, Peter, Eileen and Stuart McLaughlin building a snowman at Hillview in 2009 CT52-409RM Photo: National World

Michael and Deborah Montgomery pushing Molly in the pram at Carrick Leisure Centre in 2009

2. Winter Wonderland

Michael and Deborah Montgomery pushing Molly in the pram at Carrick Leisure Centre in 2009 Photo: National World

Sophie and Morgan Hawthorne sledding on a rubber dinghy in Carrick in 2009.

3. Winter Wonderland

Sophie and Morgan Hawthorne sledding on a rubber dinghy in Carrick in 2009. Photo: National World

Jack and Nikki Finlay on their toboggan in Carrick in 2009.

4. Winter Wonderland

Jack and Nikki Finlay on their toboggan in Carrick in 2009. Photo: National World

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CarrickLarneCarrickfergus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice