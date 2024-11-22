23 snow-filled photos from Carrick and Larne 2009-10

Sledge rides, snowball fights, walks and picturesque scenes all featured in 2009 and 2010.
Here are 23 snow-filled photos from back then to enjoy.
Claire, Peter, Eileen and Stuart McLaughlin building a snowman at Hillview in 2009 CT52-409RM Photo: National World
Michael and Deborah Montgomery pushing Molly in the pram at Carrick Leisure Centre in 2009 Photo: National World
Sophie and Morgan Hawthorne sledding on a rubber dinghy in Carrick in 2009. Photo: National World
Jack and Nikki Finlay on their toboggan in Carrick in 2009. Photo: National World
